Covid-19: Sabah records one new cluster involving community in Sipitang, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — Sabah recorded one new Covid-19 cluster involving infection in the community today, namely the Kampung Melaman Cluster in Sipitang, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is Sabah state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said the cluster was first detected through symptomatic screenings of seven in a family at the Sindumin Clinic on July 9 following three days of fever, headache and joint pain.

“The index case is a 17-year-old female tutor who taught at the family’s home and had similar symptoms since June 26 but she did not seek treatment at any health facility.

“Following contact screenings, there is an increase in the number of cases involving a religious ceremony in Kampung Melaman. To date, the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases for this cluster is 37 cases," he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi said Sabah recorded a total of 286 new Covid-19 cases today bringing the total tally to 73,136 cases, with four deaths each reported in Tawau, Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Kota Kinabalu.

He said a total of 284 patients had recovered and allowed to return home, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 70,183, while 2,079 patients were receiving treatment at hospitals (425), Covid-19 Public Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (1,612) and temporary detention centres or prisons (42). — Bernama