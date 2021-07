Health workers administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the homeless at Anjung Kelana, Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A total of 421,479 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country yesterday, the highest ever in a day.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through his Twitter post today, said the total doses administered yesterday included 157,445 which were given as second dose.

Prior to this, the highest daily number of vaccine doses administered was last July 9 involving 376,909 doses. — Bernama