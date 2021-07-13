Muhyiddin: Transformation into low-carbon cities will develop local green economy

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says among the sectors that will benefit from the effort were the sustainable energy sector, low carbon mobility, waste management and recycling and water efficiency. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the transformation of cities in Malaysia into low-carbon cities will help develop the local green economy, create jobs and attract domestic and international investments.

In his speech at the launch of the virtual Malaysia Low-Carbon Cities Conference 2021 today, Muhyiddin said among the sectors that will benefit from the effort were the sustainable energy sector, low carbon mobility, waste management and recycling and water efficiency.

He said to systematically strengthen the implementation framework of low carbon initiatives and achieve a significant carbon emission reduction target, the National Low-Carbon Cities Master Plan was launched today to provide complete guidelines for state governments and local authorities in developing low carbon cities in their areas.

“The process of transition and transformation of low-carbon cities will bring about a positive impact on all of us in reducing the effects of climate change,” he said.

His speech text was read out by the Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Citing a paper titled “Accelerating Low-Carbon Development in the World's Cities” by Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, Muhyiddin said the analysis showed that low-carbon cities represent US$16.6 trillion in economic opportunities worldwide based only on energy efficiency and low carbon investments.

Muhyiddin said various efforts had been implemented since 2011 through the implementation of the Low-Carbon Cities Framework (LCCF) to provide support to local authorities at the state and municipal levels in achieving the low carbon cities agenda.

The Low-Carbon Cities Catalyst Grant (GeRAK) amounting to RM35 million had also been launched as an incentive and support measure for local authorities to implement the high-impact low-carbon cities initiative, he said.

He added that the role of local authorities was very important in planning the socio-economic development and environmental infrastructure of a city, and they also helped in the implementation of environmental conservation initiatives at the national and local levels.

“As entities at the administrative level which are closest to the people, local authorities need to play an important and active role in educating, mobilising and responding to the community as well as promoting sustainable and inclusive development,” he said.

Examples of cities in the world that have adopted the low-carbon concept to reduce the impact of climate change are Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Tianjin, Zhenjiang, Hong Kong and Tokyo, he said. ― Bernama