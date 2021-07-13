Muhyiddin says Malaysia inching closer to herd immunity as daily Covid shots surpass 420,000

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a visit to the mobile vaccination centre at the Sri Johor People’s Housing Project in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur June 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, July 13 — The daily Covid-19 vaccination rate which has surpassed 420,000 doses yesterday is a good news for Malaysia to achieve herd immunity before the end of this year, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

“This is a good news because it (daily vaccination rate) is among the highest in the world and if we follow the vaccination phases, I think we can achieve the number of people that needs to be vaccinated before the end of this year and the process seems to run smoothly,” he told reporters after visiting Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here today.

For that, the Prime Minister said he has also ordered the Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Khairy Jamaluddin to purchase any available vaccine.

“Although we have purchased a lot (of vaccine), the delivery was delayed. So, if there were available supplies, or if Pharmaniaga, for example, can supply us with two or three million doses more, we will buy it. This is the commitment of the Perikatan Nasional government,” he said.

Yesterday, the country’s daily vaccination rate hit a record high at 421,479 doses, of which 264,034 were administered as the first dose, and 157,445 others as the second dose. — Bernama