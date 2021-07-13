MoH probing claim of empty syringe during Covid jab in Sibu

A nurse prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the St. Nicholas Home in Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SIBU, July 13 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is investigating a claim that a Covid-19 vaccine recipient was injected with an empty syringe at a vaccination centre here.

A source said they were aware of the claim which circulated on social media yesterday and were looking into it.

“MoH is investigating the matter,” the source disclosed when contacted by The Borneo Post to check on the authenticity of the claim that went viral on Facebook.

In the Facebook page, an individual shared about his father’s experience when receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

It was claimed that the complainant’s father purportedly inquired with the person administering the vaccine if he had been given an empty jab.

It was further alleged that the person giving the vaccination gave another injection to the recipient after that.

Meanwhile, Bernama on July 9 had reported that a video purportedly showing a man being injected with an empty syringe went viral on social media recently.

The man, who had lodged a police report over the matter, only knew that he was given an empty injection after checking his recording of the vaccination process, according to the news agency.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali had reportedly said the ministry viewed the matter seriously and an in-depth investigation would be carried out because issues or problems related to vaccination were not something that could be taken lightly at this time. — Borneo Post