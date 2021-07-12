Annuar Musa fined RM2,000 for SOP violation after visiting Pak Lah over weekend

Annuar was fined for his visit to Tun Abdullah's home over the weekend. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today confirmed that he received a fine from police for breaching Covid-19 SOPs over the weekend.

A statement from his office read that he was fined for visiting former prime minister Tun Abdullah Badawi and his wife Tun Jeanne Abdullah last Saturday at their residence.

“The federal territories minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has received a fine for visiting the residence of former prime minister Tun Abdullah Badawi on Saturday July 10.

“He received the fine from the police and will explain the reasons for it as soon as possible,” the brief statement read this afternoon.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Zainal Abdullah also confirmed with Malay Mail that the minister was fined RM2,000 in a brief text message.

“Yes, that’s correct,” Zainal said in regards to the fine amount.

After the uproar from social media users over the weekend, Annuar deleted the tweet detailing his visit to the Badawi residence.

In his tweet, the Ketereh MP said that he had visited Tun Abdullah and Jeanne at their home in Bait Badawi, here.

He said he spent two hours at their home sharing a meal made by Tun Jeanne even as the Klang Valley remained under lockdown, with social visits barred.