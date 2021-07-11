Health D-G: Covid-19 cases dip slightly, but stay above 9,000

A man walks past barbed wire fencing at the Taman Bukit Angkasa PPR amid the enhanced movement control order in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Public health authorities recorded 9,105 more new positive Covid-19 cases as at noon, the fourth day straight the infection rate has stayed above the 9,000 mark.

Selangor continues to register the highest number of cases, at 4,682, as the country’s most populated state continues to ramp up testing, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted this evening.

Kuala Lumpur registered the second highest, at 1,247 new cases. The authorities have also increased testing in the federal territory.

