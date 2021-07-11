EMCO in seven localities in Sabah, one in Kelantan, says DPM

A man walks past barbed wire fencing at the Taman Bukit Angkasa PPR amid the enhanced movement control order in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Seven localities in Sabah and one in Kelantan will be coming under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Tuesday until July 26, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the localities in Sabah involved Kampung Jempangah and Kampung Rancangan Klias in Beaufort; Kampung Tebongon (Putatan); Borneo Timber (Tongod) as well as Jalan Pasir, Likas, Kampung Kuala, Menggatal and Kuarters Tangki Air Biru, Telipok (Kota Kinabalu).

In Kelantan, the area involved Kampung Gong Jering, Mukim Bukit Jawa in Pasir Puteh.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all EMCO is the same as announced earlier,” he said in a statement on the development of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

In this regard, the EMCO in Kepayan Prison, Kota Kinabalu and Kampung Nahaba, Kota Belud also in Sabah which was scheduled to be lifted on July 11 and 12 respectively has been extended for the same period from July 13. — Bernama