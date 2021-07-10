Health minister: 337,478 Covid-19 vaccine does administered yesterday

A nurse administers the vaccine to a disabled resident during the vaccination session for Persons with Disabilities in St Nicholas Home, Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― A total of 337,478 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed yesterday, bringing the overall number of vaccine doses administered nationwide to 10,750,748.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total, 213,396 were given as the first dose, while another 124,082 were given as the second dose.

The five states that recorded the highest number of vaccine recipients yesterday, were Selangor with 92,400 individuals, followed by Sarawak (65,967), Kuala Lumpur (52,891), Perak (25,877) and Negri Sembilan (21,057).

Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 10,750,748 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, of which 7,435,877 were for the first dose, while 3,314,871 for the second dose. ― Bernama