Hari Raya Aidiladha is on Tuesday, July 20

Malaysian Muslims slaughtering a lamb for Aidiladha at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Muslims in the country will celebrate Aidiladha on July 20 (Tuesday), assistant secretary to the Conference of Rulers Mohd Aseral Jusman announced tonight.

“In adherence to the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, on behalf of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, I hereby declare that 1 Zulhijah 1441 Hijrah falls on July 11.

“As such, Aidiladha (10 Zulhijah) for the states in Malaysia will be on Tuesday, July 20, 2021,” he said.

The announcement was broadcast over Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM). — Bernama