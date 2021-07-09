Sarawak Health Dept says fake doctor did not perform any Covid-19 vaccination

Dr Mohamed Sapian said entry security to the Sarawak General Hospital has been further strengthened. — AFP pic

KUCHING, July 9 — A 20-year old man who was caught impersonating a medical doctor at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the State Indoor Stadium, Petrajaya, did not administer any vaccination, state Health director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed said today.

He said the department’s internal investigation revealed that the youth, who identified himself as Dr Shah, was seen at the centre on June 16.

“He identified himself as a graduate medical officer from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and that he came to assist during his free time, but he had never reported himself to undertake any official duty,” he said in a statement.

Dr Mohamed Sapian said the man was also never assigned any official duties.

“The impersonator was not on the list of medical staff on official duty which was set by the Ministry of Health for all medical staff and volunteers at the indoor stadium,” he said.

He added every station head at all the vaccination centres would normally ensure that all the staff filled out a registration form to enter and exit every time they are on duty.

Dr Mohamed Sapian also said an investigation carried out by the SGH revealed that the youth was using a fake name and the department’s duty pass.

He said the man has also never worked at the vaccination centre at the SGH or as a volunteer.

However, Dr Mohamed Sapian said there was an ongoing investigation into the claim that the impersonator was attached to the SGH’s neurology department.

He said the Health Department has issued improved instructions to the vaccination centre at the indoor stadium and the SGH to avoid similar incidents from happening in future.

He said these include issuing registered and serialised passes to staff on duty and for the names of the staff to be submitted to the police officer in charge of supervising the vaccination centre.

He also said entry security to the SGH has been further strengthened.

On July 6, Shah Hairil Izman Dave, 20, appeared before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who fixed August 18 this year for the submission of his social report before the passing of sentence.

Shah Hairil from Bandar Baru Semariang faces up to two years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

He committed the offence between January and July this year.

He was also found to be carrying a fake staff pass of the SGH, according to a police investigation.

He had gone into the SGH premises 32 times between June 17 and July 1 when impersonating as a doctor.

The police arrested him at the State Indoor Stadium vaccination centre in Petra Jaya here around 3pm on July 1 after a medical staff reported him to the SGH management and the police.