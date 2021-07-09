Ismail Sabri starts work as deputy PM

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clocks in on his first day at work as deputy prime minister in Putrajaya July 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clocked in at the Deputy Prime Minister's Office at Perdana Putra here today to start his duty as the number two leader in the country’s administration.

Clad in a blue suit, Ismail Sabri arrived at the Perdana Putra compound at 10am and was welcomed by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and and Senior Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Jamil Rakon.

Ismail Sabri, 61, was appointed deputy prime minister last Wednesday, while retaining the portfolio as Defence Minister.

After clocking into his office, which is on Level 4, he then signed the Welcome Book, following which a prayer, led by Integrity Officer at the Prime Minister’s Department Muhd Redza Ahmad, was held before he attended the National Security Council (NSC) Emergency Session meeting which was held virtually with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama