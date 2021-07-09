Aziz Bari says asking Umno to prove withdrawal from Perikatan mere tactic for present govt to hold on to power

Abdul Aziz said the onus is now on Muhyiddin and PN to prove that they are the legitimate holders of the country’s mantle. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 9 — Perak Opposition Leader Abdul Aziz Bari today said that asking Umno to prove its withdrawal from Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Parliament was merely a tactic to prolong Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s ‘illegitimate’ hold on power.

The DAP lawmaker was commenting on Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s statement in which he asked Umno to prove its withdrawal from PN in Parliament or by signing a Statutory Declaration (SD).

“Since the attorney general (AG), Rais Yatim and even Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has said that Parliament must be convened immediately to test the majority held by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“But given that it’s not possible now (to reconvene Parliament), ask everyone to sign SDs, yes all the MPs in the Parliament,” he told Malay Mail.

Aziz Bari said that confidence and majority are of utmost importance and cannot be delayed as it affects the legitimacy and even the legality of the sitting government.

“The onus is now on Muhyiddin and PN to prove that they are the legitimate holders of the country’s mantle.

“Otherwise what was said by the AG and Rais Yatim would sound like an excuse to prolong their illegitimate hold to power,” he said.

Rais Yatim in an interview with Utusan Malaysia had said that Umno needs to prove their withdrawal from PN in Parliament or by signing an SD.

He also said that the decision should go through the Constitution so that Yang di-Pertuan Agong can consider it as proof.

While noting that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to call for Parliament, Aziz Bari said it’s quite illogical to expect Muhyiddin to seek advice on the matter.

“Article 55 of the Federal Constitution clearly says it’s the duty of Yang di-Pertuan Agong to prevent Parliament from failing to sit once in every six months at least.

“Actually it’s not a must for Parliament to sit on the matter. But since Rais Yatim has mentioned it let’s do it then.

“Obviously the SD is easier and faster given the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.



