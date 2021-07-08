Masidi: Funeral cluster contributed to almost half of Sabah’s new Covid 19 cases

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaks to the media in Kota Kinabalu, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 8 — Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun today said that daily Covid-19 cases in the state increased from 244 cases yesterday to 279 cases today due to a new funeral cluster.

“A funeral ceremony in Pitas (Tanjung Pitas cluster) in June led to 126 villagers being infected, resulting in a sharp increase in Sabah’s daily cases today, 279!

“Pitas 128, Kota Kinabalu 47, Sandakan 16, Beaufort 15, Tawau 14, Putatan 13. Zero cases in 11 districts,” he said.

The index case for the Tanjung Pitas cluster is a 26-year-old housewife who attended a funeral believed to have triggered the fishing community cluster.

This month ,Sabah has averaged about 220 cases daily but hit a peak of 322 on July 3.

Malaysia recorded its second-highest daily cases with 8,868 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the second highest since it recorded 9,020 cases on May 29.

Selangor accounted for nearly half the new cases at 4,152, while KL accounted for 1,133.