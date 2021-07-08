Health D-G: 8,868 new Covid-19 cases today, second highest to date

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia recorded 8,868 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the second highest since the Ministry of Health reported 9,020 cases on May 29,

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor, accounting for nearly half the new cases, saw the number of cases surpassing the 4,000 mark for the first time in months, at 4,152.

The cumulative number of cases in the state currently stands at 272,993.

Kuala Lumpur, the capital city and a Federal Territory, also saw a sharp spike in cases at 1,133. KL has the second highest cumulative number of cases, at 85,042.

