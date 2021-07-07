PM appoints Ismail Sabri as DPM, Hishammuddin is now senior minister in charge of Security Cluster

Both Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein will still retain their initial portfolios as defence minister and foreign affairs minister respectively. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is the new deputy prime minister in the Perikatan Nasional government while his party colleague Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has been made senior minister in charge of the Security Cluster.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the appointments have been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and takes effect immediately.

Both Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin will still retain their initial portfolios as defence minister and foreign affairs minister respectively.

MORE TO COME