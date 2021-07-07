Ministry: Bintulu’s essential food supplies sufficient during Phase 1 of National Recovery Plan

KPDNHEP enforcement personnel check supplies of essential goods at a premises. — Borneo Post Online pic

BINTULU, July 7 — The stockpile of essential food supplies here is sufficient for Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Bintulu enforcement chief Nazari Hassan said the ministry’s enforcement personnel would continue to increase their presence on the ground.

He said this is to ensure the supply of basic necessities such as sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, and petroleum materials are sufficient during the NRP period.

“KPDNHEP Bintulu will constantly monitor the supply and price of the basic necessities in the market to prevent any party from taking advantage and might cause an increase of prices and shortage of supply,” he said.

Nazari said the ministry is committed to conducting continuous inspections at wholesaler and retailer levels to ensure that the supply of basic necessities throughout the distribution chain and supply of goods and services would be under control and stable.

He said in addition to inspections in urban areas, regular monitoring is also being carried out in rural areas to ensure the goods reach the areas under the price standardisation programme.

“KPDNHEP Bintulu branch has conducted inspections and monitoring at 37 points of sale covering the areas of Sungai Kakus, Bakun, Pekan Sungai Asap, Long Urun, Ulu Nyalau, Batang Kemena, Sungai Koyan, Serupai, and Tubau,” he said.

As of this month, the ministry has inspected 1,732 premises in urban areas and 218 rural premises covering the whole of Bintulu, including Sebauh and Tatau.

Nazari said such inspections would continue from time to time.

“To date, 50 cases have been recorded involving a forfeiture value of RM872,282.55 and a compound value of RM11,900.

“Apart from that, there are three cases with a compound value of RM21,500 that have been recorded under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 (Act 342),” he said.

In this regard, he called on all parties to fully cooperate with the ministry by providing information or filing complaints on any unethical trading.

Complaints can be forwarded to the ministry via its portal at [email protected]; call centre (1800-886800); email: [email protected]; Ez ADU smartphone application; Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) on 03-88826245 or 03-88826088; or Malaysia Government Call Centre (MYGCC) on 03-80008000 or via WhatsApp on 019-2794317. — Borneo Post Online