Dr Sim: Health Ministry investigating whether bogus doctor administered jabs at Kuching vaccination centre

Dr Sim (fourth right) and Wee (third right) hand over a food pack to a recipient. From right are James and Lisa.

KUCHING, July 7 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is investigating whether a youth who pretended to be a doctor administered vaccination jabs at the Stadium Perpaduan Covid-19 vaccination centre in Petra Jaya here.

Shah Hairil Izman Dave, 20, from Bandar Samariang was charged in a Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for impersonating a doctor, which is a criminal offence under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said he has asked for an investigation into the matter.

“Did he give the injections? I doubt whether he vaccinated people at the Stadium Perpaduan vaccination centre.

“Medical doctors and nurses assigned to vaccination centres follow strict standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines from the Health Ministry. They must have a licence to do the injections and not all doctors or nurses have licence to do so,” Dr Sim told reporters after distributing food and handy care packages to families in need under tHe Spring shopping mall’s food pantry programme today.

Shah Hairil is accused of falsifying a Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) staff pass and going to SGH 32 times between June 17 and July 1, where he impersonated a doctor.

He was arrested at Stadium Perpaduan on July 1 after a medical staff member there reported him to SGH management and the police.

On tHe Spring’s Food Pantry programme, Dr Sim said he was very grateful that the community had come forward to help each other during these trying times.

“The people’s movement from the non-government organisations, shopping centres in coming together to help each other is truly the Sarawak spirit and is really amazing.

“This is because the crisis (Covid-19 pandemic) that we are facing now is not something that we planned and nobody foresaw that it would be for so long,” he said.

Dr Sim thanked tHe Spring Shopping Mall and its business partners, retailers, and clients for initiating the programme, which aims to provide sustenance to the less fortunate by serving up warm meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11am in front of the mall for the next two weeks.

The initiative uses a grab and go system to minimise social contact while distributing 200 pre-packed lunches prepared by stall operators from tHe Spring’s FoodBazaar.

The mall also handed out handy care packages consisting of dry food provisions such as instant noodles, canned sardines, and crackers.

Among those present were Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, tHe Spring Management Services Sdn Bhd managing director James Ling, and corporate affairs manager Lisa Ling. — Borneo Post Online