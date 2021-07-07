Companies need DOE approval before proceeding with logging or quarry activities says Perak MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said this when asked to comment on the recent incident of land clearing at Teluk Akuan beach, which is located within the Segari Melintang Forest Reserve in Manjung. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, July 7 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today said that quarry and logging activities in the state are only allowed if the companies involved get approval from the state Environment Department (DOE).

Saarani said this when asked to comment on the recent incident of land clearing at Teluk Akuan beach, which is located within the Segari Melintang Forest Reserve in Manjung.

“I’m not sure if there is such incident, but if a company was given license to do quarry or logging activities then they are bound under the rules of the Environment Act.

“They can’t simply develop the area (which was allocated for their project), except if they get the approval from the Environment Department,” he told a press conference via Zoom.

Saarani stressed that companies are not allowed to any logging or quarry activities if they don’t get permission.

Yesterday, Persatuan Aktivis Sahabat Alam (Kuasa) vice-chairman Noor Ismady Ahmad Radzuan alleged that land clearing activities had caused the Teluk Akuan beach to be covered in red soil.

He said their investigation had shown murky water flowing into one particular area of the beach believed to be due to red soil being washed down from the cleared jungle areas.

Noor Ismady said they are unsure if the activities are illegal or have the required permits from state agencies.