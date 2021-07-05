Police tighten control at all KL EMCO localities after escape attempt at Jalan Kampung Pasir PPR

Armed Forces and police personnel patrol the vicinity of the Desa Rejang People’s Housing Project in Kuala Lumpur amid the enhanced movement control order June 21, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The police will tighten control at all localities placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), following an incident where three men escaped from the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Jalan Kampung Pasir here.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief, Datuk Yong Lei Choo, said that the police viewed the matter seriously and guaranteed that there would be no repeat of such incidents.

She said that the Kuala Lumpur police will increase joint efforts with the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force and the Health Ministry to curb such attempts.

“Security measures will be strengthened at all 19 localities under the EMCO in Kuala Lumpur,” she told reporters after presenting food supply aid to 30 PPR residents in Sentul Murni here.

The media reported yesterday that police have identified two out of three local men who escaped through a barbed wire fence at PPR in Jalan Kampung Pasir, which was placed under the EMCO.

In other developments, Yong said that over 90 per cent of the Kuala Lumpur contingent police personnel and their family members have received their Covid-19 vaccinations thus far, and will ensure that it reaches 100 per cent soon. — Bernama