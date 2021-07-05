Penang CM: Prepare for compulsory Covid-19 self-tests at home in future

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters during a visit to the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 5 — Once Covid-19 self-test kits are available in the market, the government may make it compulsory for everyone to conduct self-testing at home, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He suggested that the government will make it compulsory for people to buy these self-test kits and perform them at home.

“Once these self-test kits are available in the market, everyone can do it at home and know their results fast so that if they are positive, they can immediately go to the hospital for treatment,” he said during a press conference after visiting the Penang Covid-19 Mass Screening (PSC19) programme at the city stadium here.

He said there is a possibility that in the future, individuals will have to show their self-test results before they are allowed into public premises.

“This is yet to be decided but we must be prepared for this, it might become a requirement in the future,” he said.

He said even with the ongoing National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to achieve herd immunity among the population, screening is still important to identify positive cases and isolate them immediately.

He said some have questioned the state’s move to launch its mass screening programme today, but explained that there is still a need to identify positive cases so that they can be isolated.

“It is still important to identify positive cases so that they can be isolated and treated and this is in line with our aim to stop the spread of Covid-19 within the community,” he said.

Penang kicked off its PSC19 programme today at the City Stadium to screen about 1,000 people from six constituencies on the island.

The state government aims to screen 40,000 individuals in the state under the programme and will be conducting mass testing sessions on both the mainland and the island.

Those interested may visit https://penangsaring.selangkah.my to register for the PSC19 programme.

When asked about the federal allocation of RM300,000 for each MP to implement the food basket aid, Chow said his office has contacted the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) on the guidelines of the allocation.

Chow, who is also Tanjung MP, said the food basket aid in Tanjung will start distribution this Friday and the items will be sent to the three state constituencies under his parliamentary constituency, namely, Padang Kota, Pengkalan Kota and Komtar.

“Residents who are in need can register at my service centre, we will verify the information and assistance will be sent to them,” he said.

Chow said the state has already given out aid to those affected through its state assemblymen before the allocation from the federal government.

“About RM500,000 worth of food baskets have already been given out and we will continue to give what the state has prepared,” he said.