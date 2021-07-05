Over RM600m in aid to the needy channelled through religious agencies, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, December 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, July 5 — More than RM600 million in various assistance have been channelled through religious agencies under the Prime Minister's Department to the needy until June this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affair) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the contribution was channelled through agencies such as Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim), Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM), Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council .

He said the assistance provided included in cash, business fund, skills training and health endowment.

"Efforts to help those in need are on-going. We are thanked all parties concerned for their contributions to help the needy,” he told Bernama.

He was met after presenting a cheque for the construction of the Kampung Sungai Isap 2 Mosque, in Kuantan, to the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) director Datuk Dr Zulkifle Ali here today.

Meanwhile, he said the “Gerobok Rezeki” food bank initiative received good response from companies as well as individuals, and thanked them for their contributions. — Bernama



