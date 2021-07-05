Khairy: Covid-19 vaccination for prisoners to be discussed in JKJAV meeting

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaking at the weekly Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in Putrajaya, July 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that the government would be discussing Covid-19 vaccination for prison inmates this week.

“We will be discussing that at the JKJAV meeting this week,” Khairy said, referring to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee.

He was speaking at the weekly Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force joint press conference with Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He was asked about the government’s plan to inoculate prisoners, given the rise in prison clusters in Sabah.

Yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported that a total of 322 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Sabah on July 3, an increase of 92 cases, compared to 230 on July 2, with 38.2 per cent from two clusters originating from two prisons.

State Local Government and Housing minister Datuk Masidi Manjun was reported saying that the two clusters were the Tembok Tawau Cluster in Tawau Prison which recorded 97 cases and Tembok Kota Kinabalu Cluster at Kepayan Prison with 26 cases.