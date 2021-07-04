Ramli happy to be ‘mediator’ in relaying info on vaccination among Jahai tribe

There is nothing more exciting for an Orang Asli man named Ramli Lanas, 52, when he has the opportunity to be a ‘mediator’ to persuade the people to take the Covid-19 vaccine injection, in Jeli, July 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

JELI, July 4 — There is nothing more gratifying for Ramli Lanas, an Orang Asli man of the Jahai tribe here, than being able to persuade and convince his fellow tribesmen to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 52-year old man was given the responsibility by the Kelantan Information Department (Japen) to become a mediator to help convey information and messages on the importance of vaccination in the Jahai tribal language to the residents around his village, Kampung Sungai Rual, here.

Ramli described his involvement in the Info On Wheels campaign as an invaluable experience because he had been given the opportunity to be part the task force that helps the authorities to establish herd immunity to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially among the Orang Asli community.

“This is a very good method because it can raise awareness on the importance of vaccination among the Orang Asli community, and help convince them to get vaccinated, especially after some villagers have been influenced by outsiders who claim that the vaccine is dangerous and can be fatal.

“At the same time, I can also advise and remind them to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) in curbing the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said when met by reporters at the Vaccination Outreach Programme at the Kampung Sungai Rual Multipurpose Hall, here.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), who is also Jeli member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Kelantan Japen director Azahar Ismail.

Ramli who was among the 230 second dose vaccine recipients from the Orang Asli community also expressed his appreciation to the state government, Kelantan Health Department and Jeli Parliamentary Service Centre for implementing the programme to facilitate the vaccination process for about 400 residents in the village.

“As more of us get vaccinated, I’m more confident now and I feel protected against the Covid-19 virus,” Ramli said adding he did not experience any serious side effects after receiving the vaccine.

In the meantime, Azahar said apart from intensifying the delivery of information on the importance of vaccination, the Kelantan Japen would also increase the Info On Wheels campaign throughout the state, especially in rural areas, including Orang Asli settlements.

“When we are in Orang Asli settlements, we use the services of those who are able to deliver the message (in the Orang Asli language).

“We provide them with a talking point to make the community aware and register as vaccine recipients,” he said, adding that the Info On Wheels campaign has also been implemented in several Orang Asli villages such as Pos Hau in Gua Musang.

Meanwhile, Mustapa appealed to the relevant authorities to increase the supply of vaccines and also requested that the outreach programme be added in the Jeli parliamentary constituency to speed up the vaccination process for 33,200 residents in the area.

“So far, 9,354 individuals have received the first dose of vaccine which means about 24,000 more have not received it, while 6,020 have had both doses of their vaccine shots,” he said. — Bernama