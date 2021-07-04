MMA against any strike by healthcare professionals during Covid-19 pandemic

Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, July 4 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has made it clear that it does not condone any strike by any healthcare professionals during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Its president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the MMA is working with the authorities to resolve all issues concerning contract healthcare workers in the country.

“MMA’s Code Black from July 1 to 12 and Black Monday on July 12 is a campaign to only encourage the people to show their support for the contract doctors,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Subramaniam said the community can show their support by changing their personal profile picture or company or institution logo to black or monochrome.

He said they can also visit the MMA SCHOMOS Facebook page for latest information and updates regarding contract doctors and by helping to increase awareness of their issues.

“They can wear black to work on July 12 in a show of solidarity with contract doctors.

“Besides, they can also share pictures of themselves holding a placard saying ‘We stand with Contract Healthcare Workers’ with the hashtags #saveMYcontractHCW #BlackMondayMY #CodeBlackMY only,” he added.

Dr Subramaniam said black is to mourn the bright young talents Malaysia had already lost to other countries.

He said it is also to recognise the suffering of contract healthcare workers left in Malaysia.

“There are 23,077 contract doctors since 2016 but only 789 have been given permanent positions in our public healthcare,” he disclosed.

He added that Code Black (emergency code) is a hospital emergency code denoting a threat to personnel — in this case Malaysia’s contract healthcare workers.

“These are the only ways we encourage as a show of support for contract healthcare workers as per our press statement issued on June 29.

“We are, however, concerned as it has come to our attention that certain quarters have started a ‘Black Flag’ campaign,” said Dr Subramaniam.

He said MMA is concerned that this new development may cause confusion, hence making it clear that only the Code Black and Black Monday campaign are initiatives by MMA in support of contract doctors.

“We hope that this issue will not be politicised by any groups,” he added. — Borneo Post