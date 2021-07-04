Melaka police did not stop anyone from helping the people

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the assistance, however, should be conducted according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set . — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

MELAKA, July 4 — Melaka police did not stopped any effort or assistance programme for the community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic by any party, especially during the current Phase One of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the assistance, however, should be conducted according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set and have the approval from the relevant authorities, including the state or district disaster management committee or the disaster operations control centre.

“There were some misunderstandings on the allegations made by a state assemblyman regarding the assistance provided by an organiser at a food court at Plaza Malim here around 3.50 pm on July 1.

“On the day of the incident, the Malim police station chief and two personnel were conducting SOP monitoring in the area, and there were many people queuing up at the five-foot way of the food court and they found that food was being distributed to the public,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a woman at the scene admitted as the organiser of the assistance programme and further checks revealed that there were food packing and distribution being carried out there.

He said, the personnel and officer advised the organiser to stop the packing and distribution there because it caused many people to crowd around and it was more than a face-to-face donation and not a food bank activity as claimed.

Elaborating, Afzanizar said during the discussion between the police and the organiser, which was also joined by the assemblyman, police informed them the proper SOP on food assistance event.

He added that there were no arrests or compounds issued to the organiser.

“The police would like to stress that food assistance through food banks can be conducted without the need for many people to crowd around and is required to follow the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“The public are advised to deal directly with the police operations room or MKN should they require any explanations or have any inquiries about food assistance programmes or activities to avoid confusion,” he said.

A news portal today reported that Kesidang assemblyman Alex Seah Shoo Chin urged the government to facilitate food and kitchenware assistance to those affected by the recent movement control, in addition to questioning the need for approvals to provide assistance to the public through food bank initiatives. — Bernama