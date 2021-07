Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases only fell marginally to 6,658 today, propped up by the 3,047 recorded in Selangor alone.

Malaysia has hovered around 7,000 mark cases for the past two days, after recording 6,988 and 6,982 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

After Selangor, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that Negri Sembilan was the next highest with 688 cases, ahead of Kuala Lumpur with 616.

