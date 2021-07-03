Health Ministry lists Covid-19 red flags as number of brought-in-dead cases spike

Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths surged last month to 2,374 deaths, up from 1,290 in May, making June the deadliest month ever for the coronavirus so far. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Covid-19 patients undergoing home quarantine must monitor for several symptoms that could precede a rapid and potentially deadly deterioration, the Health Ministry said today.

These were persistent fever, breathing difficulties, chest pains, loss of appetite, and increased lethargy.

Other warning signs include loss of consciousness and confusion; worsening coughs, nausea and diarrhoea; constipation; bluish lips and fingers; and a blood-oxygen level below 95 per cent.

“These warning signs indicate that the condition of the Covid-19 patient (undergoing home quarantine) was deteriorating and required urgent treatment at a health facility.

“Family members/housemates must be aware of these warning signs,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry’s data, the number of brought-in-dead Covid-19 cases was now over 700 per cent what it was in April.

There were 35 cases reported in that month, but this rose sharply to 246 in June.

On average, Malaysia lost nearly 80 people a day to Covid-19 last month. For all of 2020, Malaysia reported 471 Covid-19 deaths.