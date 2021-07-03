Covid-19: Hulu Terengganu MP tells residents to contact him for food aid

Datuk Rosol Wahid speaks to members of the media in Hulu Terengganu, January 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA BERANG, July 3 — Residents of Hulu Terengganu parliamentary constituency who are facing food supply problems just have to call to get food baskets, says its MP Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said the assistance would also not be based on household income and there is no need to fill any form.

“The government’s RM300,000 allocation to every MP will be utilised to help those impacted and we do not have any procedure to complicate those in need of help... we will ease the process,” said Rosol who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister.

He told reporters after handing over of food baskets to several residents of Kampung Merbau Pulus, here today.

Besides those who had recently applied, he said the assistance would also be distributed in stages to the underprivileged who had been identified by several parties.

Rosol said Hulu Terengganu residents could contact his office at anytime and his officer’s telephone number has been disseminated via numerous channels, including social media.

He said since the Covid-19 outbreak hit the country, various initiatives had been carried out including the Gerobok Prihatin (food cupboard) programme at 93 mosques to enable the public to get food supplies every day.

“For villages without mosques (in remote areas) the distribution of assistance would be coordinated by the Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) to avoid overlapping with the state constituency’s programmes,” he said. — Bernama