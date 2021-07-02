Pakatan demands Putrajaya announce Parliament meeting by July 5

Pakatan Harapan said the government must announce by next week a parliamentary meeting date before the expiry of the Emergency on August 1. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― The government must announce by next week a parliamentary meeting date before the expiry of the Emergency on August 1, Pakatan Harapan (PH) demanded today.

It said the meeting was essential for lawmakers to discuss the Emergency, the Emergency Ordinances, and the National Recovery Plan for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Opposition coalition reminded the government that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has made it clear that Parliament should meet before August 1.

“This is to ensure efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and address the problems affecting the economy and the livelihoods of Malaysians,” PH said.

The statement was signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu.

The coalition then urged all federal lawmakers to gather at Parliament on July 19 if the government does not announce a parliamentary meeting by the given deadline.

It said Malaysians were facing incredible duress as a result of the pandemic.

“Therefore, if the prime minister does not make any announcement regarding the sitting of Parliament by July 5, 2021, then we urge all members of parliament, whether Opposition or the government, who uphold His Majesty's command and respect the spirit of the Constitution according to the principles of parliamentary democracy, to come together to Parliament on July 19, 2021,” PH said.

On June 30, the leaders of both Houses of Parliament said they informed the prime minister of the Agong's wish for the federal legislature to meet before the Emergency expires in August.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim said in a joint statement that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conveyed this to them during their audience yesterday, stressing the urgent need to convene the special sitting.

The two also gave their commitment to organise the special sitting before August 1 as proposed to them by the Agong.

Earlier this month, Sultan Abdullah had held private audiences with top political leaders, reportedly to personally ask their opinions on the country’s Covid-19 situation that deteriorated despite the Emergency proclaimed in January.

Then on June 16, the Agong said that Parliament should convene as soon as possible to enable proper discussion of the Emergency Ordinance and Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery plan

Throughout the state of Emergency, political leaders from both sides of the divide have urged Prime Minister Tan Sri MuHyiddin Yassin to urgently reconvene Parliament.

The Emergency is scheduled to end on August 1 and an extension appears unlikely as the Conference of Rulers expressly said they saw no need for it to continue past that date.