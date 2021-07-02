MoH data shows Pahang has highest Covid-19 infectivity at 1.20

Members of the public wait to receive their Covid -19 jabs at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Pahang currently has the highest Covid-19 reproduction rate in the country, followed by Melaka and Perak, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed on Twitter late last night.

He said the reproduction number (Rt or R0) of the coronavirus for the central peninsula state stood at 1.20. Melaka’s Rt value was 1.11 and Perak was 1.10.

Kuala Lumpur logged 1.08, while Selangor — the state which has been consistently recording the most daily cases for weeks — had a value of 1.07, similar to Putrajaya.

“The Covid-19 infectivity rate or R0/Rt based on estimation on daily cases on July 1 for the entire nation is 1.06,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Negri Sembilan recorded 1.00, Kedah (0.99), Labuan (0.98) Penang (0.97), Sabah and Sarawak (0.94) and Johor recorded (0.90).

Kelantan recorded 0.83 while Terengganu recorded 0.68.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced 6,988 new Covid-19 cases in the country.

This means Malaysia has recorded more than 6,000 daily cases for three consecutive days, with new infections numbering 6,276 the previous day.

In terms of states and Federal Territories, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor topped the list once more with 2,885 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (988) and Negri Sembilan (692).

He said the lowest number of cases was detected in Terengganu (50), Putrajaya (10) and Perlis (one).

This comes as Putrajaya announced an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in most of Selangor and some localities in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, citing the high number of cases.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to move into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan by next week.