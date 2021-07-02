In Kuala Lumpur, man claims trial to posting obscene communication related to Emergency

Wan Mohd Aman Wan Mohd Ishak, 40, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of an obscene communication with the intention of offending, under the profile name ‘Aman Muhammad’ read at 10.59am on January 12. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — A father of five claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today for posting obscene communication relating to the Proclamation of Emergency on his Facebook account, in January this year.

Wan Mohd Aman Wan Mohd Ishak, 40, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of an obscene communication with the intention of offending, under the profile name “Aman Muhammad” read at 10.59am on January 12.

The link was read at the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division office, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), 27th Floor, Menara KPJ, here at 4.12pm, on the same date (January 12).

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 (Act 588) which is punishable under section 233 (3) of the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and can be fined a further RM1,000 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi offered bail of RM4,000 in one surety, but lawyer Mohd Yusoff Yakob, who represented the accused, appealed for lower bail on the grounds that his client who lives in Kelantan was not working and has five children, aged two to 12.

Judge Mahyon Talib allowed a bail of RM3,000 in one surety and set August 3 for mention. — Bernama