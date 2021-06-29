MB: Pahang to hold state legislative assembly after Emergency period ends

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail visits a vaccination centre (PPV) at Pulau Tioman Public Marina, June 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

ROMPIN, June 29 — The Pahang government is planning to hold a state legislative assembly sitting on August 16 after the emergency period ends, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhammad would seek the consent of the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“We are ready to reconvene as there are many issues of the people that need to be discussed after a long hiatus.

“We do not intend to convene virtually, instead will do so physically while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set as it will take place during Phase One of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this to reporters after visiting the vaccination centres (PPV) at Pulau Tioman Public Marina and Kampung Genting today, which were opened on Monday under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme on the resort island.

Based on the original plan, the Pahang state legislative assembly sitting was scheduled to take place for five days starting August 16, he said, adding that it would not be a problem for assemblymen to attend a physical sitting as it had been done before.

Wan Rosdy said the last time the sitting took place was in November 2020 when Pahang was placed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

At that time, as part of the SOPs, the number of representatives allowed to attend was limited, department heads were not allowed to attend, physical distancing was implemented by installing clear seat dividers as well as the mandatory wearing of face masks at all times. — Bernama