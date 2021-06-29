Health minister: More than 7.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine dispensed as of yesterday

Manufacturing workers in Selangor receive their Pikas Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― A total of 7,593,179 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country as of yesterday under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said there were 5,463,128 first dose recipients with 2,130,051 people receiving the second dose thus completing their vaccination.

“Yesterday only, 197,274 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed yesterday ,” he said in a Twitter post today.

Meanwhile, five state recorded administering highest second dose are Selangor with 275,098 people followed by Sarawak (240,232), Johor (224,441), Perak (195,469) and Sabah (180,825). ― Bernama