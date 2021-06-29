‘Happy and relieved’: Centenarian gets Covid-19 vaccine jab in Sabah (VIDEO)

Wong (seated) gets his jab today. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Information Department

KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — One of the state’s most senior citizens received his vaccination today, much to his relief.

The 102-year-old Wong Kok Chew walked into the federal administrative complex hall at Mini Putrajaya here assisted by his daughter, Anna, and received his first Covid-19 jab today to applause from staff and visitors at the vaccination centre.

“I’m happy, and I feel fine. I’m relieved to finally get it, after having waited all this while and even after my children have all gotten vaccinated,” said the father of eight.

Wong is the oldest person in Sabah to have received the vaccine so far.

He was monitored for about 30 minutes after his jab and felt no immediate side effects.

Anna, 70, said her father has been asking them daily when his turn would arrive and was very excited to finally get his jab.

“He has been reminding us to make sure they get up earlier to drive him to get his vaccination,” she said

“Whenever one of us received our notification for the vaccination before, he would ask why his turn had not come,” she said.

The centre’s coordinator Dr Suhaila Osman said that she was at first worried about vaccinating Wong due to his advanced age, and whether he would require wheelchair services or other assistance.

“Surprisingly, he didn’t need any help and he signed the indemnity form himself, which was very impressive.

“The other thing is he was very eager to get vaccinated and had been waiting all this while even as his children received their jabs before him,” she said.

Dr Suhaila praised Wong for his faith and said he should be an example for other citizens out there who are hesitant to get vaccinated.