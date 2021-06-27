Report: 54 pct of Tebedu folk have received first dose

Manyin (second left) talks to a doctor handling the process at the PPV. Also seen are Dr Sinang (third left) and Joseph (left). — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 27 — The Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) at Tebedu Community Hall has administered the first dose of vaccine to 7,727 people or 54.1 per cent of the population in Tebedu District within two weeks since it began operations on June 12.

Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) in its report yesterday quoted Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin as saying those already vaccinated comprised those coming from 56 villages in the district.

Manyin, who is Tebedu assemblyman, said another 6,568 people from 19 villages were still waiting for their turn to receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of Friday.

“This is a good sign. It shows that the villagers aged 18 and above are no longer afraid of the vaccination,” he said after visiting the PPV Tebedu yesterday.

Manyin added he was very satisfied with the vaccination programme carried out so far in the district.

He said to create herd immunity in the district, 14,295 people must be vaccinated.

A political secretary to chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada and Tebedu District Officer Joseph Liaw were among those who accompanied Manyin during the visit. — Borneo Post