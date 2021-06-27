Ismail Sabri: Eateries allowed to open from 6am to 10pm starting tomorrow, dine-in only in Phase Three

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to members of the media after officiating a groundbreaking ceremony in Jalan Bernama, Kuala Lumpur, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The government has today announced a revision to the existing operating hours for eateries and restaurants under the first phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) to operate from 6am until 10pm starting tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob however said dine-ins — limited to two people per table — will still be restricted to the third phase of the NRP.

“Previously, operating hours involving food premises and restaurants were only allowed from 8am to 8pm.

“After taking into consideration the appeals and views from stakeholders, today’s meeting has agreed to revise the operating hours from 6am to 10pm effective June 28,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the first phase of the NRP due to expire tomorrow will be extended as the country’s Covid-19 infection numbers have not met the threshold set.

Malaysia would not be able to exit Phase One to Phase Two until all three NRP indicators — new cases below 4,000 daily, “moderate” demand on intensive care capacity, and 10 per cent vaccination in the country — have been met.

Following the extension announcement to Phase One, Ismail Sabri said existing standard operating procedures (SOP) are still in effect whereby all non-essential economic and social activities are not allowed to operate except those listed under the approved list stipulated by the National Security Council.

This latest MCO, or “total lockdown”, was implemented on June 1, after daily new Covid-19 cases soared past the 7,000 cases mark in late May.

It was then extended for another two weeks, from June 15 to June 28.