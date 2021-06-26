JKJAV: Beware of unofficial vaccination registration forms

Malaysians are urged to ignore unofficial vaccine registration forms. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Members of the public have been advised to be wary of fake news circulating about Covid-19 vaccination registration forms.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), in its official Facebook page today, urged the public to ignore any vaccination registration forms being shared on WhatsApp or any unofficial platforms.

“Protect your personal data from any violation. Only refer to JKJAV’s official channels for Covid-19 vaccine information,” it said. — Bernama