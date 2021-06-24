Investigation paper on Kedah MB’s MCO violation with prosecution director, says Penang police chief

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks during a press conference in Alor Setar November 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KEPALA BATAS, June 24 — The investigation paper on a case involving Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor who is alleged to have violated the movement control order standard operating procedures (SOPs) by visiting a vehicle sales and exhibition centre in Juru, here recently, has been referred to the Penang state prosecution director (PPN).

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said they were awaiting instruction from the PPN for the next course of action.

“The investigation paper was previously sent to Bukit Aman before being returned to us to be submitted to the PPN. The case had to be referred to Bukit Aman as it involved a civil servant (mentri besar).

“The investigation takes time as it was carried out based on the viralled videos and photos of the incident. The police needed to record statements from various parties and obtain closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in the area,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Sahabudin said the investigation was conducted in accordance with Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Infectious Areas) Regulations 2021.

The social media community was abuzz following the spread of photos and videos showing an individual believed to be Muhammad Sanusi test driving a car on June 5, while the country was under total lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Under the SOPs, vehicle sales and exhibition centres are not allowed to operate. — Bernama



