Johor Sultan consents to state assembly meeting on August 12

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to the state legislative assembly meeting on August 12. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, June 23 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has given his royal assent for the state legislative assembly to meet on August 12.

The sultan has also agreed to officiate the opening of the meeting on that date at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar.

“I want all members of the House to unite to convene in the interest of the people and the state of Johor, especially on the action plan to help the lives of the people affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and to compile the state's economic recovery plan properly.

“I am very sad to see the lives of my people in fear and anxiety right now. I am also disappointed because until today, the Covid-19 infectinon issue has not been resolved,” Sultan Ibrahim told the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

His statement was also shared on his official Facebook page.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and State Legal Advisor Amir Nasruddin.

Sultan Ibrahim also gave an audience to Johor Health Department director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu to receive the latest report about the pandemic in the state.

Johor is among the earliest states that have confirmed that its state legislative assembly will convene.

Recently, Sultan Ibrahim had taken measures for Johor in light of the Covid-19 situation and the Emergency. He previously decreed in May for the state’s MPs and assemblymen to hold a meeting in an effort to discuss the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

On June 16, Istana Negara in a statement said that the Agong is of the view that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to allow the Emergency Ordinances and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by members of the Dewan Rakyat.