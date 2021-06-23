Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia saw 5,244 new Covid-19 cases in last 24-hour period

People receive their Covid-19 vaccination through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme at PPR Seri Alam in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — After two days of new infections in the 4,000 range, daily Covid-19 cases have jumped back up above the 5,000 mark once more.

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the Health Ministry (MOH) had recorded 5,244 cases nationwide in the last 24-hour period, compared to 4,743 the previous day.

This also pushed the cumulative number of cases in the country since the pandemic started to 711,006.

In terms of states, Selangor remains the most infectious, with 2,001 new cases, followed by Negri Sembilan (677) and Sarawak (577).

The states with the lowest number of reported new cases are Perlis (1), Federal Territory of Putrajaya (13) and Terengganu (27).

