Report: Khairy says govt considering lifting restrictions, like interstate travel, for fully vaccinated individuals

Minister of Science Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters after visiting the Vaccine Distribution Centre at the Spice Arena in George Town June 2, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The government is currently studying the feasibility of lifting several restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals such as possibly allowing them to travel interstate, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy, in a report by Astro Awani, said the proposal to lift these restrictions for qualified individuals is being scrutinised by NIP’s technical working committee who he said would also be looking at steps and leeways used by other countries for fully vaccinated individuals.

He said the findings of the working committee, which comprises industry professionals, would then be presented to the National Security Council (NSC) to be finalised.

“The committee, which is composed of health and science experts, will decide on the working technical group before presenting it to the NSC to be announced. This includes leeway to travel interstate,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Additionally, Khairy was also quoted as saying how Malaysia’s vaccination rate remains regionally competitive amid vaccine inequity by larger western nations.

“When a comparison is made between us and Japan, who are far more advanced, they are still lagging behind as compared to, say, the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

“Why? The UK bought vaccines five times the number of its population, same goes for Canada.

“Looking at how the companies distributing vaccines are from the UK and US, they had easier access.

“Only now they are offering aid through contributions. We will accept contributions from the US, Japan and China in the near future,” he added.