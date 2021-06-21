Health minister: Over 1,600,000 received both Covid jabs as of yesterday

Health workers pose for pictures after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital in Shah Alam May 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — A total of 1,612,974 individuals have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine jabs as of yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

Dr Adham, in a Twitter post, said a total of 4,202,601 individuals or 12.9 per cent of the population in the country have received their first dose, which brings the total number of doses administered so far to 5,815,575.

Selangor has the highest number of recipients who have completed both doses with 208,031, followed by Sarawak (186,008), Johor (167,469), Perak (150,000) and Kuala Lumpur (141,094).

On the daily vaccinations under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said a total of 140,573 doses were administered yesterday, involving 116,514 first dose recipients and 24,059 recipients for the second dose.

Meanwhile, based on the daily report on www.vaksincovid.gov.my, a total of 15,426,982 vaccine registrations were recorded as of yesterday. — Bernama