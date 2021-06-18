Perlis State Assembly set to reconvene Aug 24, says speaker

Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari said the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th State Assembly had obtained the consent of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, who has agreed to officiate it on August 24. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, June 18 — The Perlis State Legislative Assembly is scheduled to reconvene for three days from August 24, said Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari.

Hamdan said the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th State Assembly had obtained the consent of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, who has agreed to officiate it on August 24.

“We have no problems convening the state assembly as the Emergency period will end on August 1,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that a meeting with related agencies, among them the National Security Council (MKN) of Perlis, police and State Health Department, would be held in the near future to seek advice on the standard operating procedure (SOP) and other Covid-19-related regulations.

“This is not the first time the state assembly will be convening during the Covid-19 period, but we will give emphasis to aspects of SOP compliance as done previously,” he said.

Hamdan advised the assembly members who will be attending the sessions to focus on issues related to efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama