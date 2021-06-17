Police offering 50pc discount for traffic summonses starting tomorrow

People queue to settle their summonses at the Jalan Tun HS Lee traffic police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 24, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Police are offering a 50 per cent discount to traffic offenders to settle their outstanding summonses online from June 18 to July 18, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias.

However, summonses currently under trial and major offences committed this year as well as offences involving heavy vehicles and exhaust modifications are not entitled to the discount, he said.

Azisman said the payments can be made via the MyBayar Saman portal and application.

“The discount offer is an effort to support the government’s aspiration to provide cashless payment services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the campaign period, all service counters at the police contingent and district headquarters will be closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0,” he said in a statement today.

Azisman said police will be improving the MyBayar Saman application to enable companies and business entities to register as users and make payments through the application.

The MyBayar Saman application can be downloaded from Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Huawei Gallery. — Bernama