PMO says will act on Agong’s Emergency, Parliament reconvening remarks according to Constitution

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said today the government has taken note of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statements yesterday, and will take subsequent action to follow it up according to the Federal Constitution.

It however did not specify what measures it will be taking, instead saying that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had previously advised and informed the Agong on the relevant matters involving the Emergency, Parliament, and the pandemic.

“In previous sessions addressing His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the prime minister informed and advised His Majesty on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic management, enforcement of the Emergency Ordinances, implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program, economic stimulus packages and financial assistance to the people, implementation of Parliamentary sessions, the National Recovery Plan and other related matters.

“Upholding the views of His Majesty, the Government will take follow-up measures based on the Federal Constitution and national laws,” said the statement.

Yesterday, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said in a statement that the Agong and the Conference of Rulers have said today that there is no need for the ongoing State of Emergency to be extended past its original end date of August 1.

In a separate statement, the Comptroller of Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers chaired yesterday have decided that Parliament should reconvene soon and the government should be stable to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on people’s life and economy.