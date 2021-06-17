MIECC Covid-19 vaccination centre aims to be Malaysia’s largest PPV with 10,000 daily jabs (VIDEO)

MIECC can accommodate an average of 5,000 individual inoculations daily for now, after its official opening on June 14.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — As one of the five designated mega Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV), the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC) aims to be the largest vaccination centre in the country with an expected 10,000 daily jabs administered in the near future.

According to vaccination centre manager Dr Mohd Naufal Ridzuan, MIECC can accommodate an average of 5,000 individual inoculations daily for now, after its official opening on June 14, as the centre seeks to ramp up capacity without compromising on quality and the existing standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The total capacity has been fixed at 10,000, but for the initial stages, we are receiving about 5,000 people, and maybe in the next 21 days, we will assess the situation and gradually increase to the intended capacity,” he told reporters after a media tour here.

According to Dr Mohd Naufal, there are around 450 people, including government staff and volunteers, present throughout the vaccination centre to facilitate a smooth process.

He also admitted to minor hiccups regarding crowd control on opening day, but said these matters have been resolved as observed during today’s tour.

MIECC caters exclusively to the administration of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine including both dosages.

During the tour, Malay Mail also observed several volunteers from the Lions Club of Serdang and Tzu Chi Foundation assisting the vaccination process by acting as ushers.

The vaccination centre is one of five designated mega Covid-19 vaccination centres in the Klang Valley.

The MIECC centre is managed by ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth), a non-profit company owned by the Health Ministry.

The centre is part of the government’s efforts to increase the vaccination rate through the opening of six mega vaccination centres, at locations such as Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Axiata Arena, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) and UiTM Puncak Alam.



