Dr Noor Hisham: 5,738 more Covid-19 infections in Malaysia, Negri Sembilan sees sharp rise in new cases

The homeless wait to receive the second dose of their Covid jab at Anjung Kelana, Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continue to remain within the 5,000-case range, with 5,738 new infections reported over the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a tweet today, revealed Selangor remains the state with the highest number of new cases with 1,858, followed by Negri Sembilan with 1,086 cases, and Kuala Lumpur with 641.

In the same 24-hour window, Sarawak reported 559 new cases, Johor 449, and Sabah 241. Perlis was the only state without zero new cases.

Malaysia’s latest cumulative case count now stands at 678,764 infections.

