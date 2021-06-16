Relief as immunisation programme for Penang economic frontliners kicks off

NIBONG TEBAL, June 16 — The manufacturing sector in Penang is heaving a sigh of relief now that the immunisation programme for economic frontliners, led by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and supported by Micron Malaysia, has kicked off.

Micron Malaysia vice-president and country manager Amarjit Singh Sandhu said the Batu Kawan Industrial Park Vaccination Cluster here is in support of the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) rolled out by Miti.

“We reached out to Miti with regards to this initiative and they picked us to lead the pilot implementation in the northern region of Malaysia. There are a total of 21 companies working together under this model.

“This is a testament of the manufacturing sector’s focus and priority in ensuring the safety of its team members. All of us have a common goal of getting everyone vaccinated,” he told reporters here today.

For the first five days, Micron Malaysia, an entity under Nasdaq-listed Micron Technology Inc, would arrange for its 2,200 workers to get their jabs.

He said once all of their workers, including security guards, janitors, canteen operators as well as all custodial contractors, get vaccinated, the next company under the Batu Kawan Industrial Park Vaccination Cluster would then vaccinate their staff.

Amarjit said there were challenges along the way in getting this centre up and running, however, they managed to overcome their struggles through good collaboration from all stakeholders.

“Handling the vaccines and arranging the people to get vaccinated were among the challenges we faced but we managed to work through it with respective stakeholders.

“We are grateful to the government for initiating this programme and all of our employees feel privileged to be part of this initiative as it gives a sense of security when we come to work,” he added. — Bernama