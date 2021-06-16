Malay Rulers decree that Emergency need not be extended beyond August 1

Istana Negara is pictured during the special Conference of Rulers meeting, June 16, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers have said today that there is no need for the ongoing State of Emergency to be extended past its original end date of August 1.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said in a statement that this was one of seven recommendations which resulted from the special Conference of Rulers meeting at Istana Negara earlier today.

“Their Highnesses are united in the opinion that the lives and livelihoods of the people must be prioritised above all others,” he said in a statement.

The Rulers also said that they support the Agong’s stance that Parliament be allowed to convene immediately, and on the state level the respective legislatures should do likewise.

Danial added the methods and procedures of parliamentary proceedings as seen in several countries proves Covid-19 infection can be controlled, and should be introduced and used in Malaysia.

“The national vaccination programme must be enhanced by reducing the bureaucratic red tape, so as to achieve the objective of 80 per cent herd immunity as soon as possible.

“The programme to curb the Covid-19 pandemic must be understood and supported by the people, without raising any doubts or the possibility of a hidden political agenda.

“The methods to curb Covid-19 should be inclusive, involving all important parties with the spirit of being ready to hear, ready to learn, ready to adapt, ready to make improvements, and ready to make new explorations, until the confidence and full cooperation of the people can be achieved on all levels,” Danial said.

The Conference recommended the nation’s political temperature should be reduced, and stressed the importance of a stable government that has the confidence and support of a majority of the people.

“Their Highnesses are of the position that it is important to respect the mechanism of checks and balances between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, to guarantee a transparent, accountable and integral administration to the people, particularly in matters related to finance and national expenditure.

The special meeting today is the culmination of a series of audiences the Agong held with 18 leaders from political parties. It is also the second to be held at Istana Negara since Sultan Abdullah ascended the federal throne on January 31, 2019.

Prior to the start of the meeting, the Agong, Rulers, and representatives were given a briefing by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Defence Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and the Health Ministry on the pandemic.